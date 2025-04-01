Voting In Century Today? The Precinct Has Moved To The Courthouse

The voting precinct for Century has moved from the town hall to the courthouse. That’s where Century precinct voters will cast their ballots for today’s Congressional special election.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender said the precinct moved to the Billy G. Ward Courthouse on North Century Boulevard.

Voters in Century previously cast their ballots in the council chambers at Century Town Hall. That sometimes led to conflicts between century town meetings and election days.

The courthouse is owned by Escambia County, eliminating those scheduling conflicts.

“Voters and election workers have shared the positive experiences they have had using the Billy G. Ward Courthouse during early voting, and we are excited to make this our Election Day location moving forward,” Bender said recently. “I appreciate the Clerk of Courts for working with us and understanding the benefits it has for the voters of Century.”

The early voting location in Century was already at the courthouse.

The Billy G. Courthouse is located at 7500 North Century Boulevard.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.