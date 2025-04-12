Tate Lady Aggies Celebrate Senior Night (With Photo Gallery)

April 12, 2025

The Tate Aggies softball celebrated senior night on Friday night, honoring eight members of the team from the Class of 2005.

The seniors are Blakely Campbell, Carlyn Ham, Aubree Jordan, Ambuerleigh Laird, Tristen Showalter, Jordan Smith, Lacy Wilson, and Kara Wine.

For a photo gallery click here (game action is first, followed by senior night photos).

After being tied at four in the bottom of the eighth, the Navarre Raiders pulled out a 7-4 win over the Lady Aggies in nine-inning game on Charlene Varnell Field in Cantonment.

Smith took the loss for Tate, going nine innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on 11 hits while walking two and striking out five.

Peyton Womack, Madison Smillie, Campbell, Laird, and Smith each had one hit for the Aggies. Smith led with two RBIs, while Campbell also had a run batted in.

Up next, the Aggies will be at the Escambia Gators on Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

