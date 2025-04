Tate High Beta Club Donates Hundreds Of Stuffed Animals To Escambia Sheriff’s Office

The Tate High School Beta Club recently donated hundreds of stuffed animals to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and ECSO victim advocates and deputies will keep these stuffed animals in their vehicles to comfort children in traumatic situations.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.