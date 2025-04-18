Special Services, Egg Hunts And Many Other Area Easter Events Planned

Here are Easter weekend events schedules in the North Escambia area:

Holy Week at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church

St. Monica’s Episcopal holy week services include Good Friday Noon Liturgy, as well as Station of the Cross at 6p.m. on Friday, April 18. Holy Saturday Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. with Great Vigil of Easter at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 19. Easter sunrise services will be held at 6:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday, followed by Easter Sunday family service with Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited. There will be a children’s Easter egg hunt following the service. The church is located at 699 S. Highway 95A in Cantonment.

Good Friday Service at Highland Baptist Church

Highland Baptist Church will hold Good Friday services on April 18 at 6:30 p.m. with scripture, song and the Lord’s Supper. The church is located at 6240 N. Highway 95A in Molino.

Springtime Family Event at Run-a-muck Ranch

Run-a-muck Ranch will hold a springtime family event on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at their ranch on Rigby Road (just follow the signs). There will be various animals for guest to pet and greet as well as family games inlcuding RanchBall, Corn Hole, table gams and more. Concessions will be availabe at the concession cabin. The event is weather dependent with a back-up date planned for April 26 if necessary. Everyone is welcome!

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Gonzalez Baptist Church

Gonzalez Baptist Church will hold a community Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 19, starting at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 1590 Pauline Street in Cantonment.

Enon Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt

Enon Baptist Church at 7121 Highway 97A, Walnut Hill, will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 19 at 11 a.m. Hotdog lunch and candy gift bags.

Beulah Dash

Beulah Dash will be held Saturday, April 19 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center. The color run will be at 8:30 a.m., followed by an egg hunt at 11 a.m.

Easter Service at Oak Grove Baptist Church

Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 20, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 2600 N. Hwy 99 in Oak Grove.

Easter Service at Lathram Chapel United Methodist Church

Lathram Chapel United Methodist Church on 2690 Jack’s Branch Road, will have a 10:30 a.m. service, dinner on the grounds and and Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday.

Easter Service at Highland Baptist Church

Highland Baptist Church will hold Easter services on April 20 at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 6240 N. Highway 95A in Molino.

Easter Service at Dogwood Park Baptist Church

Dogwood Park Baptist Church will hold an Easter service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with an Easter egg hunt for kids following the service. The church is located at 3301 Hwy 97 in Molino.

Community Sunrise Service at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church

St. Monica’s Episcopal church will hold a Community Sunrise service at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 20. Everyone is invited. Dress may be casual and appropriate for the weather. The church is located at 699 S. Highway 95A in Cantonment.

Easter Service at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church

St. Monica’s Episcopal church will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 20 beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited. There will be a children’s Easter egg hunt following the service. The church is located at 699 S. Highway 95A in Cantonment.

Easter Services at Jubilee Church

Jubilee Church will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 20, at 8:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 5910 North W Street in Pensacola.

Easter Services at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Molino

Easter services will be held on the Molino campus of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church at Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97.

Easter Services at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Beulah

Easter services at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Beulah will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 20 on the campus of Beulah Middle School, 6001 West Nine Mile Road.

Resurrection Sunday Services at Cross Faith Church

Resurrection Sunday services at Cross Faith Church on Highway 29 will be at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 20.