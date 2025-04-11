Sappington’s Hat Trick, Helmig’s Saves Power Tate Girls Lacrosse To 7-3 Playoff Win

submitted for NorthEscambia.com

Junior standout Tori Sappington recorded a hat trick and sophomore goalie Carly Helmig anchored a stout defense as the Tate Aggies girls lacrosse team defeated Milton in the first round of the 2A District 1Girls Lacrosse tournament at Tate High School.

Sappington was the offensive engine for Tate, finding the net three times on nine shots on goal. Her scoring prowess set the tone, but the offense featured contributions across multiple classes. Junior Taelyn Hubbard added a goal and the team’s lone assist, while sophomore Abigayle Keever, freshman Ashlee Edgar, and senior Hannah Keeler each chipped in with a goal apiece. Edgar and Keeler were notably efficient, converting their only shots of the game into goals. As a team, Tate registered 17 shots on target.

While the offense put up seven goals, the defense and goaltending were equally impressive. Helmig played the entire game in cage, turning aside 9 of the 12 shots she faced for a strong .750 save percentage. Her performance kept the opposition largely in check, allowing just three goals against.

The defensive effort extended to controlling loose balls, as Tate collected 26 ground balls throughout the match. Sappington led the way here as well, scooping up a team-high 5 ground balls. Sophomore Lily Meteiver contributed 4, while Hubbard and freshman Brooke Odom added 3 each.

Tate also found success on the draw, winning 7 draw controls, with Sappington again playing a central role in gaining possession for her team.

No. 4 Tate advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m.on Monday, April 14 at No. 1 Gulf Breeze.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.