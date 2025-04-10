Peggy Sue Dunn

Peggy Sue Dunn, age 66, of Atmore, AL passed away on April 2, 2025 in Pensacola, Florida. Peggy was born on August 22, 1958 in Atmore, Alabama to Odis Columbus and Mary Ellen Tolin Dunn. Peggy was a member of the Atmore Apostolic Church. She was employed with Lowery’s Drive-In for many years. Peggy was known as “One of the Original Lowery Girls” and the “Ice Cream Lady”. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Lou Dunn Gregg.

Peggy is survived by her brothers, Billy (Ruthie) Dunn of Atmore, AL and David Dunn of Atmore, AL; her sisters, Evelyn (Bruce) Lang of Brandon, MS, Ann (Jimmy) Ainsworth of Jena, LA and Lois Mahony of Atmore, AL along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Timothy James officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Reese McNair, Devin Dunn, Jason Dunn, Alex Reyes, Billy Rice and Matthew Helveston.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.