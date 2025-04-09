Northview Softball Beats Gulf Breeze, Baseball Slips To TRM



SOFTBALL

Northview 7, Gulf Breeze 4

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat the Gulf Breeze Dolphins 7-4 in Gulf Breeze Tuesday night.

Jamison Gilman pitched six and one-third innings for the Chiefs, surrendering eight hits and four runs in six and one-third innings while walking four and striking out three. Mikayla McAnally faced five batters in relief over two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking one.

Bailey Burkette led NHS with three RBIs as she went 1-2. Mikayla McAnally, Daviona Randolph, and Avery Stuckey recorded two hits each for the Chiefs.

Northview will continue a three game road series Thursday at West Florida.

BASEBALL

T.R. Miller 3, Northview 2

The T.R. Miller Tigers slipped past the Northview Chiefs on Tuesday night in Brewton.

Jackson Bridges was on the mound for five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out seven. Braynt Mason pitched a one-hit inning with no runs, strikeouts or walks.

Jase Portwood led Northview with two RBIs as he went 1-3. Cole Davis, Dane King, Jase Portwood, and Grayden Sheffield each had one hit for the Chief.

Up next, Northview will host Baker in a district game Thursday at 6:30 p.m.