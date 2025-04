Northview High 2025 Prom King And Queen Named

Lacey Sapp was named prom queen, and Dee Jefferson was named prom king at the Northview High School 2025 prom Saturday night.

The prom court was Noah Goslee, Mary Catherine Hughes, Lacey Sapp, Dee Jefferson, Beau Daw, and Colton Criswell.

The prom, “Golden Hour” was held at the Sanders Beach Resource Center in Pensacola.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.