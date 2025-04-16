Northview And Tate Fall In Baseball District Playoffs

April 16, 2025

Both the Northview Chiefs and the Tate Aggies fell Tuesday night in district playoff action.

Jay 2, Northview 1

Jackson Bridges went five and two-thirds innings for Northview, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits, walking four and striking out three. Landon Golden started for Jay, surrendering five hits and one run in seven innings, striking out eight and recording one walk.

Brady Smith went 2-4 for Northview, and Jase Portwood had home RIB as he went 1-3.

Cam Pierce went 1-2 with one RBI for the Royals.

No. 1 Central and No. 2 Jay will play for the Rural District 1 Championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Crestview 11, Tate 4

In the 6A District 1 semifinals, the Tate Aggies fell 11-4 to Crestview.

Zane Warrington went five and two-thirds innings for Tate, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits while walking four and striking out six.

Kaleb Posta had three RBIs for Tate as he went 1-3. Taite Davis and Kaden Posta also had a hit apiece.

No. 3 Crestview will face No. 1 Pace on Wednesday for the district championship.

