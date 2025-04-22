New Ladder Truck Now In Service At ECFR’s Ensley Fire Station

A new Escambia County Fire Rescue ladder truck went into service on Monday in Ensley.

The new Ladder 6 is at Station 6 on Highway 29, which is known as “The Big House”, the busiest fire station in Escambia County.

The new truck will provide call relief for Engine 6 in addition to providing a staffed aerial truck to respond in north and central Escambia County.

Station 6 in Ensley is now home to Ladder 6, Engine 6, Hazmat 6 at a battalion chief. Every firefighter assigned to the station is a certified hazardous material technician. Station 6 was the busiest fire company in Escambia County last year, running about 2,500 calls including over 100 fires.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.