New Ladder Truck Now In Service At ECFR’s Ensley Fire Station

April 22, 2025

A new Escambia County Fire Rescue ladder truck went into service on Monday in Ensley.

The new Ladder 6 is at Station 6 on Highway 29, which is known as “The Big House”, the busiest fire station in Escambia County.

The new truck will provide call relief for Engine 6 in addition to providing a staffed aerial truck to respond in north and central Escambia County.

Station 6 in Ensley is now home to Ladder 6, Engine 6, Hazmat 6 at a battalion chief. Every firefighter assigned to the station is a certified hazardous material technician. Station 6 was the busiest fire company in Escambia County last year, running about 2,500 calls including over 100 fires.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 