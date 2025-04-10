Molino Park Elementary PTA Carnival Is Friday Evening

Get ready for an evening of family fun as Molino Park Elementary School hosts its 2025 Spring Carnival this Friday, April 11th. Sponsored by the Molino Park PTA, the event promises a delightful experience for the entire community.

From 5-8 p.m., the grounds of Molino Park Elementary, located at 899 Highway 97, will transform into a vibrant carnival atmosphere. Attendees can look forward to a wide array of classic carnival games, delicious food, lively music, and various local vendors.

Adding to the excitement, the carnival will feature a bake-off competition, highlighting the culinary talents within the community. A live and silent auction will offer attendees the chance to bid on unique items and experiences, with proceeds supporting PTA initiatives and school programs.

Organizers emphasize that this event is designed for the whole family to enjoy together.

Wristbands are available from 7:10 until 8 a.m. with cash sales only on Thursday and Friday. Pre-sale wristbands are $12; regular price is $15 at the carnival Friday evening.