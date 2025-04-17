Michelle Salzman Higher Education Bill Strongly Opposed By DeSantis Overwhelmingly Approved By House

April 17, 2025

The Rep. Michelle Salzman bill strongly opposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday was overwhelmingly passed by the Florida House on Wednesday.

The House approved the bill on a 104-8 vote.

HB 1321 repeals a 2002 law that created public records exemptions for choosing university presidents and puts the process back into the sunshine under Florida public records law. The bill also removes the state university system Board of Governors’ approval to confirm presidential choices and attempts to limit the governor’s influence in the selection process.

It removes the ability of us to ensure that we’re holding universities accountable,” DeSantis said.

“We are not removing the governor’s power from anything,” Salzman said on the House floor on Wednesday. “There is no removal of powers; he appoints the people that are making these choices. You can’t get any better than that. You can’t. This isn’t an attack on the people that have been selected; this isn’t an attack on the Board of Governors. This isn’t an attack on our great governor.”

“This is simply bringing the second largest component of the state budget into the sunshine. Choices we are making for one of the largest components of our tax dollars should be in the sunshine,” Salzman added. “The bill brings transparency. It is good governance.”

DeSantis spoke out against the bill during a press conference Tuesday morning at Pensacola State College, saying Salzman was “behaving like Democrats”. The governor claimed Salzman’s bill was “cosponsored by the most flamboyantly left-wing Democrat”.

In a lengthy exclusive interview with NorthEscambia.com, Salzman explained her bill and responded to the governor. To hear her complete response, see the video below or visit the NorthEscambia.com Facebook page.

Pictured top: Rep. Michelle Salzman speaks about HB 1131 on the floor of the Florida House on Tuesday. Courtesy The Florida Channel for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 