Mack’s Homer Leads Wahoos To Win And Record-Tying Season Start

written by Bill Vilona

Blue Wahoos catcher Joe Mack had a couple of hard-hit outs in his first two games to start this season. Fate changed his way Tuesday.

Mack blasted a two-run homer—part of a three-hit, three-RBI night—then got a birds-eye view behind the plate of reliever Josh Ekness’ clutch relief as the Blue Wahoos held on for a 5-4 victory against the Montgomery Biscuits, going 4-0 to start 2025 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The game began a six-game series between the teams. The win enabled the Blue Wahoos to tie their best start in franchise history, matching the 2021 team, which was their first season as a Miami Marlins affiliate. They can set a record Wednesday in the second game of the series.

On the first “Doggone Tuesday,” where fans could bring their beloved dogs and tickets were all one price with a meal included, Mack provided another look at why he’s viewed as a rising talent. His two-run homer in the third inning gave the Blue Wahoos a lead they kept.

In addition to his homer, Mack doubled home another run, singled, scored two runs, and threw out a runner trying to steal. He also helped Ekness dial up brilliance as the Blue Wahoos’ closer.

The Biscuits cut a 5-1 deficit to a one-run game in the eighth inning. Blue Wahoos reliever Orlando Ortiz-Mayr struggled with location, yielding three hits and two walks after retiring the first batter.

Ekness entered with two on and one out. He struck out the first batter he faced, then got a deep flyout to end the inning. In the ninth, he struck out the side to end the game and record his first save.

This game also featured a memorable moment for Cody Morissette. A former multi-sport athlete and talented hockey player, Morissette scored three beers with one home run shot.

His line-drive rocket in the fourth inning sailed beyond the right field wall. The ball landed at a table of fans, part of a group outing A

The people were fine. The drinks were replaced. And Morissette had his first homer of the season to give the Blue Wahoos a 3-1 lead.

Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios worked four innings, giving up a run on four hits with three strikeouts.

In the third inning, Jared Serna led off and reached on a throwing error. Mack then blasted a fastball out of the ballpark. He came into the game with one hit in his first seven at-bats. Mack followed with a double that scored Serna in the seventh. Nathan Martorella then singled home Mack.

Shane Sasaki was robbed of a potential home run in the fourth inning when Biscuits centerfielder Colton Ledbetter leaped above the wall to snare the ball with his glove.

Jacob Miller will be the Blue Wahoos’ starter on Wednesday in the second game of the series.

GAME NOTABLES

Blue Wahoos corporate sales executive Andie Masten and group sales executive Jessica Voigt together performed the National Anthem.

Rachel Balkovec, the Marlins director of player development, watched Tuesday’s game from the Blue Wahoos dugout.

