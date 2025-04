Lane Closures Planned Monday And Tuesday For I-10 Eastbound Near Highway 29

Driver will encounter I-10 eastbound outside lane closures between markers 9 and 10 near the Highway 29 exit Monday and Tuesday between 8 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Crews will place a low-profile barrier wall. Graphic for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.