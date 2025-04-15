Kingsfield Elementary Shines With Literacy Night (With Gallery)

Kingsfield Elementary School recently transformed into a hub of literary excitement last week, hosting a movie theme literacy night for enthusiastic students and families.

Students explored a multitude of interactive stations. From interactive literacy-themed games that sparked creativity to bookmark-making stations, there was something for everyone.

The Tate High School Drama Department hosted a Reader’s Theater. The school’s Book Fair was also a popular destination, providing students with the opportunity to discover new literary treasures.

Cosmos Kids Yoga provided a wonderful opportunity for families to participate in healthy activities, and the STEAM booths brought hands on learning to the students.

Special guests included Escambia County Schools Superintendent Keight Leonard, Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry, and Bullwinkle from Sam’s Fun City.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.