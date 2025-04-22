TDC Recommends $25 Million For Upgrades At John R. Jones Complex, Including Artificial Turf

The Escambia County Tourist Development Council (TDC) has approved a $25 million allocation for upgrades, including artificial turf, for the John R. Jones complex on East Nine Mile Road with a focus on sports tourism.

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners must give final approval to funding the project, and the dollar figure could change.

“I am under the impression that there is a lot of momentum behind this from the board,” said Ashlee Hofberger, TDC board member and Escambia County District 4 commissioner. “Obviously I am only one of five, but I think a lot of people are excited about this. It’s just a question of how we balance the spending with the (Pensacola) Bay Center spending. Just knowing that all of that has to come from the same pot, one of those projects is going to have to be scaled back to some degree.”

Last year, the TDC approved $90 million on for significant upgrades and enhancements at the Pensacola Bay Center and to construct a new indoor sports facility at Ashton Brosnaham Park in District 5. The BOCC has or moved forward on Ashton Brosnaham and has considered four concept designs ranging from $22 to$104 million for just the Bay Center.

The TDC’s vote recently to recommend $25 million for John R. Jones was 5-3. With the Bay Center cost weighing into the decision on a negative vote for at least one TDC member. Charles Bare, who also serves on the Pensacola City Council. said he wanted to wait and see what the final price tag for Bay Center upgrades will be.

“It’s not because I don’t support youth sports,” Bare said at the TDC meeting. “I think without having a clear picture of where we are going with the Bay Center right now, that’s just more critical to the city at this point, not that city residents won’t enjoy what’s happening up there at this particular facility, but it is more focused on the county at large. I just want to make sure there’s plenty of funding there to do whatever we are going to do at the Bay Center.”

“I love the thought of us hosting the softball, baseball, and lacrosse tournaments so many of our families are currently traveling to play in tournaments,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said Monday afternoon. “Also, the thought of all those teams coming to our community in the future, staying here and spending money at our local businesses should benefit all Escambia citizens. That’s something that should make everyone smile.”

In September 2024. the TDC recommended an indoor sports facility costing up to $60 million for Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Park, and about $30 million in upgrades for the Pensacola Bay Center.

Barry said Monday that the Ashton Brosnaham project “isn’t currently moving forward”.

John R. Jones Complex

The John R. Jones complex currently has 18 baseball and softball fields, plus two rectangular multi-use fields for sports such as football, lacrosse, soccer, cheerleading and more.

Over $2 million in LED lighting improvements were made last year at the park.

According to the proposal, the new facility would attract hundreds of teams, players and fans for tournaments and be competitive with similar facilities in nearby communities such as Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Panama City, Fort Walton Beach, Daphne and more.

There are 23 hotel properties within seven miles, and it is about 15 minutes from the Pensacola International Airport.

The Nine Mile Road facility would have the capacity to host 39 weekend tournaments plus 12 full week tournaments during the summer, creating over $2.3 million in revenue subject to the tourist development tax.

Breaking Down The $25 Million

The $25 million would fund:

$20 million – Artificial turf for 20 Fields Approx. $1 million per field 18 multi-dimensional diamond fields, Plus, two rectangular multi-use fields

$500,000 – Landscaping & Common Areas Flower beds and aesthetic landscaping

$1.2 million – Sidewalks & Parking Upgrades Entryway and sidewalk connectivity

$1 million – Fence, Shade & Dugout Work Overall fence work, shade areas & dugout upgrades

$1.5 million – Concessions & Building Upgrades Remodeling and upgrading buildings.

Miscellaneous Expenses – $400,000 Various Aesthetic Upgrades

Design – Permits or Consulting Fees – $400,000 Potential fees for design or consulting



Escambia County Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes aid a conversion to article turf fields, would also eliminate the need and expense of fertilizers, pesticides, water, and mowing.

Stakeholder Support

The project has received letters of support from key stakeholders, including:

NEP Baseball

2D Sports

USSSA

USFA

UWF

PSC

Home2 Suite – Davis Hwy.

Courtyard West Pensacola

Zen Hospitality

Escambia County Destination Marketing Organization

“We strongly believe these improvements will provide significant benefits not only to the park itself but also to Escambia County and the surrounding communities,” said John Buck, NEP president. “One of the most impactful upgrades being discussed is the transition to turf fields. By making this change, NEP Ballpark would become a premier facility capable of attracting multiple softball and baseball tournaments from surrounding areas—not only at a local and regional level but also on a national scale. These events would bring in teams, families, and spectators, providing a major boost to local businesses, hotels, and restaurants while further establishing Pensacola as a top destination for youth and amateur sports.”