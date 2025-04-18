Historic Ernest Ward Middle School FFA, Agriculture Education Programs Are Here To Stay

April 18, 2025

The historic agriculture and FFA programs at Ernest Ward Middle School are not going away.

Rumors and social media posts were spread Thursday that the program is being terminated. But that’s simply not the case, according to Principal Tyvanna Boulanger.

“FFA and ag are, and always have been, a big part of what Ernest Ward has been and will continue be a part of Ernest Ward,” Boulanger said. “They are here to stay.”

The Ernest Ward FFA program has received several state honors.

Agriculture education has a long history at Ernest Ward, believed to date back to the construction of a one-room log school in the 1880s to two-room building that opened in 1909 and later to Ernest Ward School in 1921. The school later became Ernest Ward High School and then the building became Ernest Ward Middle School after the high school merged with Century High School to form Northview two decades ago.

The EWMS agriculture teaching job is currently posted and open only to current instructional employees of Escambia County Public Schools. Applications will open to persons that register for an upcoming ECPS Teacher Hiring Event on May 3 before being posted for open applications, Boulanger said.

Pictured: A 2024 appreciation breakfast held by the Ernest Ward Middle School FFA. NorthEscambia.com file photos.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 