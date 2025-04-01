Here Are Tips For Tuesday’s Congressional Special Election

Today, voters in Florida’s 1st Congressional District will head to the polls in a special election to elect a new representative to replace Matt Gaetz, who resigned last year.

The race is between Democrat Gay Valimont and Republican Jimmy Patronis A no-party candidate, Stephen Broden also appears on the ballot.

We will have results here on NorthEscambia.com as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m.

Here are election day tips from Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender:

Confirm the location of your polling place: It is listed on your sample ballot, voter information card, online at EscambiaVotes.gov, or can be found by calling (850) 595-3900.

There have been polling location changes since November 2024. Voters in the following precincts will need to report to these updated locations on Election Day.

Precinct 98: St. John Divine Baptist Church, 620 E Jordan St., Pensacola

Precinct 22: Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd., Century

Precinct 24: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 Live Oak Ave., Pensacola

Precinct 31: Main Library, 239 N Spring Street, Pensacola

Precinct 49 & 106: Career Source Escarosa, 6913 N. 9th Avenue, Pensacola

For a complete list of polling locations, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/where-to-vote.

Photo and signature ID is required for all voters – if you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of photo ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

Be sure to review your sample ballot to familiarize yourself with the contest and bring it with you to the polls. A sample ballot was mailed to eligible voters who did not have a vote by mail request on file, and you can view your sample ballot online at EscambiaVotes.gov/sample-ballots.

Remember to make only one selection on your ballot. Please review your ballot carefully.

The registration deadline for this election has passed. New registrations and party changes for this election may not be made at the polls.

You may not return your completed Vote By Mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you requested a Vote By Mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, we request that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.

Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., mid-day, and 4:00 p.m. until polls close.

Emergency Pick-up of Vote By Mail ballots can be obtained up by voters (or their designees) at our office on Monday and Tuesday. Emergency Affidavits are required.

Early voting ended Saturday, March 29. If you have not yet voted or did not request a Vote By Mail ballot before the deadline, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.

If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.