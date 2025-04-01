Here Are The Complete GCA & NRYO Livestock Show Results

The 2025 GCA & NRYO Livestock Show last Saturday showcased outstanding talent and dedication from participants across multiple categories.

Here are the highlights from this year’s show:

Market Steer

Grand Champion: Malarie Cooper

Reserve Champion: Jack Trejo

Market Steer Showmanship

Seniors:

1st: Jack Trejo

2nd: Gracie Oliver

3rd: Abbie Trejo

Intermediates:

1st: Malarie Cooper

2nd: Ella Gilmore

3rd: Aiden Jacobi

Preview Steer

Grand Champion: Malarie Cooper

Reserve Champion: Ella Gilmore

Preview Steer Showmanship

Seniors:

1st: Aimee Richardson

2nd: A. T. Bridgers

3rd: Brooke Hoomes

Intermediates:

1st: Malarie Cooper

2nd: Ella Gilmore

3rd: Aiden Jacobi

Juniors:

1st: Blakely Cooper

2nd: Bailey Sullivan

Beef Breeding

Grand Champion Angus: Ella Gilmore

Grand Champion Brangus: Charlotte Trejo

Reserve Champion Brangus: Abbie Trejo

Grand Champion Gelbvieh: Mallory Mahoney

Grand Champion Simmental: Everett Anderson

Grand Champion Registered: Charlotte Trejo

Reserve Champion Registered: Ella Gilmore

Grand Champion Commercial: Heaven Pierce

Reserve Champion Commercial: Blakely Cooper

Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Marlee McElhaney

Reserve Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Bailey Sullivan

Supreme Champion: Heaven Pierce

Reserve Supreme Champion: Blakely Cooper

Beef Breeding Showmanship

Juniors:

1st: Bailey Sullivan

2nd: Blakely Cooper

3rd: Heaven Pierce

Intermediates:

1st: Ella Gilmore

2nd: Charlotte Trejo

3rd: Mallory Mahoney

Seniors:

1st: Abbie Trejo

2nd: Grace Oliver

3rd: Tanner Wolfe

Market Swine

Grand Champion: Jessie Joyner

Reserve Champion: Emma Bowman

Market Swine Showmanship

Seniors:

1st: A.T. Bridgers

2nd: Aubrey Williams

3rd: Addisyn Ward

Intermediates:

1st: Rylie Gibbs

2nd: Jesse McElhaney

3rd: Louis Hartjen

Juniors:

1st: Marlee McElhaney

2nd: Ryann Gibbs

3rd: Blakely Cooper

Dairy Goats

Grand Champion: Aimee Jones

Reserve Champion: Isabella Seevers

Meat Breeding Goats

Grand Champion: Kailey Hawkins

Reserve Champion: Canon Gunter

Market Goat

Grand Champion: Andrew Richardson

Reserve Champion: Aimee Richardson

Preview Meat Goat

Grand Champion: Kailey Hawkins

Market Lamb

Grand Champion: Cheyenne Armstrong

Dairy Goat Showmanship

Seniors:

1st: Isabella Seevers

2nd: Kailey Hawkins

Intermediates:

1st: Aubree Jones

2nd: Journi Edwards

3rd: Sophie Edwards

Juniors:

1st: Carly Jones

Meat Goat Showmanship

Seniors:

1st: Aimee Richardson

2nd: Kailey Hawkins

3rd: Isabella Seevers

Intermediates:

1st: Sawyer Lovett

Juniors:

1st: Andrew Richardson

Lamb Showmanship

Intermediates:

1st: Cheyenne Armstrong

Poultry and Rabbit Show Results

Chick Chain Showmanship

Juniors:

1st: Emerson Salter

2nd: Abby Hayes

3rd: Kaylee Mendoza

Intermediates:

1st: Braxton Williams

2nd: Izzy Hayes

3rd: Rebecca DeCoux

4th: Angie “Lainey” Dunsford

Seniors:

1st: Nathan Carter

2nd: Kaiden Hall

3rd: Hannah Jerkins

4th: Anniston Smith

Open Poultry Showmanship

Juniors:

1st: Abby Hayes

2nd: Lucy Hill

3rd: Jayce Malecki

Intermediates:

1st: Zoe Cain

2nd: Makenna Overman

3rd: Hayden Helm

4th: Kinsleigh Robinson

5th: Marley Slack

6th: Blake Butler

7th: Gabriel Lang

8th: Luci Graham

9th: Trinity Mangan

10th: Olivia Bramlett

Seniors:

1st: Luke Graham

2nd: Taylor Anderson

3rd: Phoenix Myrick

4th: Christian Hollingsworth

5th: Curtis Dalton Smith

Grand Champion Chick Chain: Braxton Williams

Reserve Champion Chick Chain: Cole Watson

Reserve Barred Rock: Izzy Hayes

Reserve Buff Orpington: Abby Hayes

Grand Champion Open Poultry: Riley Chancery

Reserve Champion Open Poultry: Taylor Anderson

Rabbit Showmanship

Juniors:

1st: Carly Jones

2nd: Easton Shiver

3rd: Eli Shiver

Intermediates:

1st: Braxton Williams

2nd: Addyson Creighton

3rd: Rebecca DeCoux

Seniors:

1st: Rhylie Upton

2nd: Addisyn Ward

3rd: Lacey Reeves

Best of Show: Easton Shiver

Best Opposite: Olivia Garvin

Reserve Best of Show: Eva Loredo

Reserve Best Opposite: Braxton Williams

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.