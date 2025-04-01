Here Are The Complete GCA & NRYO Livestock Show Results

April 1, 2025

The 2025 GCA & NRYO Livestock Show last Saturday showcased outstanding talent and dedication from participants across multiple categories.

Here are the highlights from this year’s show:

Market Steer
Grand Champion: Malarie Cooper
Reserve Champion: Jack Trejo

Market Steer Showmanship
Seniors:
1st: Jack Trejo
2nd: Gracie Oliver
3rd: Abbie Trejo
Intermediates:
1st: Malarie Cooper
2nd: Ella Gilmore
3rd: Aiden Jacobi

Preview Steer
Grand Champion: Malarie Cooper
Reserve Champion: Ella Gilmore

Preview Steer Showmanship
Seniors:
1st: Aimee Richardson
2nd: A. T. Bridgers
3rd: Brooke Hoomes
Intermediates:
1st: Malarie Cooper
2nd: Ella Gilmore
3rd: Aiden Jacobi
Juniors:
1st: Blakely Cooper
2nd: Bailey Sullivan

Beef Breeding
Grand Champion Angus: Ella Gilmore
Grand Champion Brangus: Charlotte Trejo
Reserve Champion Brangus: Abbie Trejo
Grand Champion Gelbvieh: Mallory Mahoney
Grand Champion Simmental: Everett Anderson
Grand Champion Registered: Charlotte Trejo
Reserve Champion Registered: Ella Gilmore
Grand Champion Commercial: Heaven Pierce
Reserve Champion Commercial: Blakely Cooper
Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Marlee McElhaney
Reserve Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Bailey Sullivan
Supreme Champion: Heaven Pierce
Reserve Supreme Champion: Blakely Cooper

Beef Breeding Showmanship
Juniors:
1st: Bailey Sullivan
2nd: Blakely Cooper
3rd: Heaven Pierce
Intermediates:
1st: Ella Gilmore
2nd: Charlotte Trejo
3rd: Mallory Mahoney
Seniors:
1st: Abbie Trejo
2nd: Grace Oliver
3rd: Tanner Wolfe

Market Swine
Grand Champion: Jessie Joyner
Reserve Champion: Emma Bowman

Market Swine Showmanship
Seniors:
1st: A.T. Bridgers
2nd: Aubrey Williams
3rd: Addisyn Ward
Intermediates:
1st: Rylie Gibbs
2nd: Jesse McElhaney
3rd: Louis Hartjen
Juniors:
1st: Marlee McElhaney
2nd: Ryann Gibbs
3rd: Blakely Cooper

Dairy Goats
Grand Champion: Aimee Jones
Reserve Champion: Isabella Seevers

Meat Breeding Goats
Grand Champion: Kailey Hawkins
Reserve Champion: Canon Gunter

Market Goat
Grand Champion: Andrew Richardson
Reserve Champion: Aimee Richardson

Preview Meat Goat
Grand Champion: Kailey Hawkins

Market Lamb
Grand Champion: Cheyenne Armstrong

Dairy Goat Showmanship
Seniors:
1st: Isabella Seevers
2nd: Kailey Hawkins
Intermediates:
1st: Aubree Jones
2nd: Journi Edwards
3rd: Sophie Edwards
Juniors:
1st: Carly Jones

Meat Goat Showmanship
Seniors:
1st: Aimee Richardson
2nd: Kailey Hawkins
3rd: Isabella Seevers
Intermediates:
1st: Sawyer Lovett
Juniors:
1st: Andrew Richardson

Lamb Showmanship
Intermediates:
1st: Cheyenne Armstrong

Poultry and Rabbit Show Results

Chick Chain Showmanship
Juniors:
1st: Emerson Salter
2nd: Abby Hayes
3rd: Kaylee Mendoza
Intermediates:
1st: Braxton Williams
2nd: Izzy Hayes
3rd: Rebecca DeCoux
4th: Angie “Lainey” Dunsford
Seniors:
1st: Nathan Carter
2nd: Kaiden Hall
3rd: Hannah Jerkins
4th: Anniston Smith

Open Poultry Showmanship
Juniors:
1st: Abby Hayes
2nd: Lucy Hill
3rd: Jayce Malecki
Intermediates:
1st: Zoe Cain
2nd: Makenna Overman
3rd: Hayden Helm
4th: Kinsleigh Robinson
5th: Marley Slack
6th: Blake Butler
7th: Gabriel Lang
8th: Luci Graham
9th: Trinity Mangan
10th: Olivia Bramlett
Seniors:
1st: Luke Graham
2nd: Taylor Anderson
3rd: Phoenix Myrick
4th: Christian Hollingsworth
5th: Curtis Dalton Smith

Grand Champion Chick Chain: Braxton Williams
Reserve Champion Chick Chain: Cole Watson
Reserve Barred Rock: Izzy Hayes
Reserve Buff Orpington: Abby Hayes
Grand Champion Open Poultry: Riley Chancery
Reserve Champion Open Poultry: Taylor Anderson

Rabbit Showmanship
Juniors:
1st: Carly Jones
2nd: Easton Shiver
3rd: Eli Shiver
Intermediates:
1st: Braxton Williams
2nd: Addyson Creighton
3rd: Rebecca DeCoux
Seniors:
1st: Rhylie Upton
2nd: Addisyn Ward
3rd: Lacey Reeves

Best of Show: Easton Shiver
Best Opposite: Olivia Garvin
Reserve Best of Show: Eva Loredo
Reserve Best Opposite: Braxton Williams

