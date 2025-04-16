Have You Seen The New FHP Corvette C8 Stingray?

The Florida Highway Patrol’s new sports car can go from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds and reach speeds up to 194mph.

Let’s say that again. 0-60 in 2.9 seconds.

It’s a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray unveiled by the FHP on Tuesday. And no, it was not purchased with taxpayer dollars. The car was seized by the FHP in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.

FHP said the Corvette “will be utilized to support the Florida Highway Patrol’s mission of keeping our roadways and highways safe”. It will also be used at outreach and educational events and in recruitment efforts.

You won’t likely see the car on the roads in Escambia County anytime soon. It’s stationed with Troop F in Fort Myers.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also has seized Corvette. The ECSO 2016 Corvette Z06 C7 was a felony seizure from local drug dealers.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.