Forest Service Celebrates National Arbor Day With Tree Giveaway In Century (With Gallery)

The Florida Forest Service held a tree giveaway Friday morning to celebrate National Arbor Day.

A line formed before the 10 o’clock start time at the community center on West Highway 4.

Over 125 tree were available — including sycamore, red maple, Chickasaw plum and common persimmon in one gallon containers — with a limit if two trees per person.

For a photo gallery, click to enlarge.

Forest Service personnel were on hand to share helpful planting information for the free trees, or to answer other tree-related questions.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.