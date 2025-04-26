Forest Service Celebrates National Arbor Day With Tree Giveaway In Century (With Gallery)
April 26, 2025
The Florida Forest Service held a tree giveaway Friday morning to celebrate National Arbor Day.
A line formed before the 10 o’clock start time at the community center on West Highway 4.
Over 125 tree were available — including sycamore, red maple, Chickasaw plum and common persimmon in one gallon containers — with a limit if two trees per person.
For a photo gallery, click to enlarge.
Forest Service personnel were on hand to share helpful planting information for the free trees, or to answer other tree-related questions.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
