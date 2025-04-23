Escambia Fire Responds To Fire In ECUA Recycling Facility
April 23, 2025
Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire inside the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) on Wednesday afternoon at the Perdido Landfill.
The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. and was knocked down and under control by 1:47 p.m., according to ECFR.
Preliminary information indicated that the fire was contained to a single piece of machinery. There were no injuries reported.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
