Lithium-Ion Battery Suspected Of Causing ECUA Recycling Facility Fire

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority suspects a lithium-ion battery is to blame for causing a fire on Wednesday afternoon in their Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) at the Perdido Landfill.

ECUA said their staff quickly responded to the fire and suppressed it. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded at 1:17 p.m. and declared the fire under control by 1:47 p.m.

Nathalie Bowers, ECUA public information officer, said all recycling operations will continue on Thursday.

There were no injuries reported.

