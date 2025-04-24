Dozens Of Violations, Arrests And Citations In Joint Traffic Operation

Last Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and Pensacola Police Department conducted a joint DUI and traffic safety operation in Escambia County.

During the enforcement effort, there were 69 overall violations, 10 DUI arrests, two drug arrests, 31 speed citations and six misdemeanor criminal traffic-related offenses.

This enforcement detail was strategically planned to target high-risk behaviors on area roadways, including impaired driving, aggressive speeding, and other criminal traffic offenses. Officers from all three agencies conducted saturation patrols and mobile enforcement zones at known trouble spots, maximizing visibility and deterrence,” FHP Captain Jason King King said. “This multi-agency effort demonstrates the exceptional synergy achieved when law enforcement partners combine resources and expertise. By working together with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Pensacola Police Department, we’ve taken dangerous drivers off our roads and sent a clear message that impaired and reckless driving will not be tolerated.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.