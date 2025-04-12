Chiefs End Regular Season With 12-5 Win Over W.S. Neal (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs closed their regular season with a 12-5 win over the W.S. Neal Eagles 12-5 Friday night in Bratt.

Jase Portwood earned the win for the Chiefs. He gave up one hit and one unearned run in three innings, striking out four and walking none. Grayden Sheffield pitched three innings, allowing three hits and our runs while striking out two and walking three. Jayden White threw one inning of no-hit, no-run ball.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Sheffield went 3-3 at bat, while Braynt Mason had four RBIs as he went 2-3, and Luke Chavers went 2-3.

Up next, Northview will host Laurel Hill in the Rural District 1 quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Monday. The winner will head to the semis against the Royals on Tuesday afternoon in Jay.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



