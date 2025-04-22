Chance of Pop-up Showers Tuesday And Wednesday

There is a change of overnight fog and a a chance of storms Tuesday and Wednesday, then transitions to progressively sunnier and warmer conditions through the weekend, with highs reaching the upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain consistently in the mid-60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Patchy dense fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Widespread dense fog, mainly between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.