Century Reports Raw Sewage Spill At Apartment Complex

The Town of Century reported a 250 gallon untreated wastewater spill Sunday at a local apartment complex.

The spill occurred between 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. at the Century Woods Apartments at 20 West Highway 4.

None of the sewage was recovered, but the town did apply lime, according to a reported filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Management.