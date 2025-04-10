Century Creates Town Administrator Position

The Town of Century has officially created the position of town administrator in a move aimed at improving local government operations, financial management, and daily oversight of municipal functions.

The new position, established by a recently passed ordinance, designates the town administrator as the operating officer of the town, serving under and reporting directly to the mayor. The administrator will assist in managing the day-to-day operations, budgeting, personnel, and implementation of town policies.

According to the ordinance, the town administrator may be hired as a direct employee, as an independent contractor, or through a contracted firm with expertise in municipal management. Regardless of the arrangement, the individual or firm selected will require final approval by the town council.

Qualifications for individual candidates include a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business, or a related field (with a master’s degree preferred), at least five years of experience in municipal administration, and strong leadership and decision-making skills.

Key responsibilities will include:

Assisting the mayor with daily operations and business functions. Ensuring that town projects, services and operations are executed in accordance with the mayor’s directives and town council policies.

Serve as financial services director responsible for budget preparation, financial planning, and fiscal accountability.

Helping with hiring, firring supervising, and evaluating town employees. Conduct a periodic review of jobs descriptions, qualifications, and performance evaluations.

Oversee the procurement process and approve vendor contracts.

Advise the mayor and town council on policies and assist with informed decisions making.

The mayor will conduct an annual performance review of the town administrator. The position may be terminated by the mayor with the approval of the town council through a majority vote. There is no provision in the ordinance for the council to directly remove the administrator unless the mayor initiates the removal.

The town council has voted to extend the current contract with interim town manager Howard Brown and his Local Government Consulting Group until a town administrator is hired.

As of Wednesday night, the position advertisement had not been posted by the town.

NorhtEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.