Blue Wahoos Blanked In Columbus Opener

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos began their road schedule with a loss on Tuesday night, falling 3-0 to the Columbus Clingstones in the first game at the newly-renovated Synovus Park.

In front of an eager sellout crowd of 5,041 fans, the Clingstones (5-4) christened their new home with a combined four-hit shutout of the Blue Wahoos (7-3). Starter Blake Burkhalter (W, 1-1) was the star, fanning eight batters over 5.2 innings and leaving six Pensacola runners on base to squander early threats.

Blue Wahoos starting pitcher Jacob Miller (L, 0-2) did his best to counter, becoming the first Pensacola pitcher to complete 6.0 innings this season, but surrendered a leadoff walk to second baseman David Fletcher in the third that came in to score on a subsequent wild pitch for the only offense the Clingstones would need.

Columbus added two more runs in the seventh with RBI singles from Carlos Rodriguez and Cal Conley against reliever Ricky DeVito, extending their lead to 3-0. They then handed things off to nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel, who struck out a pair in a scoreless eighth in front of the delighted crowd. Kimbrel, 36, was added to the Columbus roster on Monday in his attempt to return to the major leagues with the Atlanta Braves.

Hayden Harris (S, 1) finished off the Blue Wahoos in the ninth, ending a memorable night for the Columbus fans. Synovus Park, formerly named Golden Park and originally opened in 1926, underwent an extensive renovation to meet modern MiLB standards and lure a Double-A franchise back to town for the first time since 1990.

Blue Wahoos catcher Joe Mack collected the first hit in the stadium with a single in the first inning. Jared Serna extended his hitting streak to a team-high eight games with a single in the seventh. Mark Coley II made a sprawling catch in the left field corner in the bottom of the seventh and rob Adam Zebrowski of a potential two-run double.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Wednesday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT.

File photo.