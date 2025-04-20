Aggie Cheerleaders ‘Egg’ Yards Across North Escambia For Easter

Kids across North Escambia found eggs hidden in their yards Easter morning with the help of the Tate High School Aggie cheerleaders.

Tate Cheer held an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser. For donations starting at $20, the cheerleaders hid pre-filled eggs Saturday night in yards north of Nine Mile Road. Proceeds will benefit the Tate cheer program.

