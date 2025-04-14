AAA: Florida Gas Prices Trend Lower Again

April 14, 2025

Florida gas prices are moving lower again, according to AAA. The state average rose 2 cents early last week, then dropped 10 cents in the past four days.

Sunday’s state average is $3.11 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price in two weeks.

In Escambia County, the average per gallon was $2.85. A low price of $2.68 was available at a station on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, the low-price Sunday night was  $2.79 at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“The recent drop in crude oil prices now appear to be impacting prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The state average could drift back down near the $3 per gallon threshold this week.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 