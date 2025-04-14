AAA: Florida Gas Prices Trend Lower Again

Florida gas prices are moving lower again, according to AAA. The state average rose 2 cents early last week, then dropped 10 cents in the past four days.

Sunday’s state average is $3.11 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price in two weeks.

In Escambia County, the average per gallon was $2.85. A low price of $2.68 was available at a station on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, the low-price Sunday night was $2.79 at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“The recent drop in crude oil prices now appear to be impacting prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The state average could drift back down near the $3 per gallon threshold this week.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.