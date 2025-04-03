‘The Town Is At Great Risk’ Century Mayor Says After Council Again Refuses Gas Department Hire

The Century Town Council has again refused to hire an employee recommended by the interim mayor for the town gas department.

Billy J. “BJ” Johnson applied March 12 for a position described as “gas department employee” in the town’s natural gas department, where he previously worked for about a decade. Interim Mayor Alicia Johnson requested permission to rehire him, saying that he holds several needed certifications. The town charter requires the council to approve all hires by the mayor. Earlier this month, the council denied her request because they felt the position was not properly advertised.

The interim mayor made her request against this week, but a motion from council member Shelisa McCall died without a second, despite the position being advertised with no applicants other than Billy Johnson.

“I would strongly recommend that y’all consider the ramifications if you do not fill this position,” she said. “We don’t have an option whether we follow regulations or not; we have to follow state regulations.”

Johnson’s term as interim mayor will end when newly re-elected mayor Ben Boutwell takes office on May 9, but she says she will ask again to hire someone for the gas department.

“I have one more council meeting, and I will bring the council any qualified applicants that we have,” she said. “I will bring this one (Billy Johnson) back, but I do want to say to you as the town council that if we were to have a major gas explosion, we as a governing body are going to be held responsible for any accidents, that kind of thing.”

If the town cannot attract qualified applicants, Johnson said it may be advantageous to hire a contractor to fill the void in the gas department.

“It is imperative, I cannot stress enough, the town is at great risk if we do not cover our regulatory bases.,” she concluded.

NorthEscambi.com photos, click to enlarge.