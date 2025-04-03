Molino Brush Fire 70% Contained

Firefighters are on the scene of an estimated three-acre brush fire in Molino Thursday afternoon.

The fire was originally spotted by a Florida Forest Service airplane in the area. It was first reported as a small brush fire just before 3 p.m. in the area of Molino Road and Settles Road. The fire later spread to a shed.

The Forest Service responded with two tractors and one brush truck, while Escambia County Fire Rescue responded with multiple units from stations including Molino, Cantonment and McDavid.

As of 4:50 p.m., the Forest Service said the fire was 70% contained.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.