Molino Brush Fire 70% Contained

April 10, 2025

Firefighters are on the scene of an estimated three-acre brush fire in Molino Thursday afternoon.

The fire was originally spotted by a Florida Forest Service airplane in the area. It was first reported as a small brush fire just before 3 p.m. in the area of Molino Road and Settles Road. The fire later spread to a shed.

The Forest Service responded with two tractors and one brush truck, while Escambia County Fire Rescue responded with multiple units from stations including Molino, Cantonment and McDavid.

As of 4:50 p.m., the Forest Service said the fire was 70% contained.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 