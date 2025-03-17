Woman Critically Injured In Fiery Crash On Highway 29 In McDavid

March 17, 2025

A 22-year-old Fairhope woman was critically injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Highway 29 in McDavid on Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman lost control of her Nissan and collided with a bridge guardrail and overturned just north of the McDavid Fire Department.

“The vehicle became engulfed in flames shortly after,” FHP said in a report. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted by LifeFlight to a Pensacola Hospital.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 