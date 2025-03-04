Wind Gusts Reach 47 MPH In North Escambia (With Location List)
March 4, 2025
Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon reached as high as 47 mph in Escambia County. The highest gust recorded at of 4 p.m. was 47 mph in Bratt.
These wind speeds were recorded at calibrated weather stations that are part of the Escambia County Weatherstem network:
- Bratt – 47 mph (1:01 p.m.)
- Cantonment – 41 mph (2:15 p.m.)
- UWF – 37 mph (11:22 a.m.)
- Pensacola Beach – 34 mph (2:30 p.m.)
- Century – 33 mph (2:32 p.m.)
- Walnut Hill – 32 mph (11:39 a.m.)
- Molino – 28 mph (1:00 p.m.)
Comments