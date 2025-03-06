Tate Aggies Fall 16-2 At Gulf Breeze (With Gallery)
March 6, 2025
The Tata Aggies headed across the bay and fell to Gulf Breeze 16-2 Wednesday night.
Zane Warrington took the loss for Tate, surrendering with runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three in two innings.
For a photo gallery, click here.
Lance Brady went 1-for-2 at bat for Tate with one RBI. Nathan Connders went 2-2 .
Up next, Tate will host Navarre at 7:00 Friday night.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
