Tate Aggies Fall 16-2 At Gulf Breeze (With Gallery)

March 6, 2025

The Tata Aggies headed across the bay and fell to Gulf Breeze 16-2 Wednesday night.

Zane Warrington took the loss for Tate, surrendering with runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three in two innings.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Lance Brady went 1-for-2 at bat for Tate with one RBI. Nathan Connders went 2-2 .

Up next, Tate will host Navarre at 7:00 Friday night.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 