Tate Aggies Fall 16-2 At Gulf Breeze (With Gallery)

The Tata Aggies headed across the bay and fell to Gulf Breeze 16-2 Wednesday night.

Zane Warrington took the loss for Tate, surrendering with runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three in two innings.

Lance Brady went 1-for-2 at bat for Tate with one RBI. Nathan Connders went 2-2 .

Up next, Tate will host Navarre at 7:00 Friday night.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.