Sunny Sunday, Increasing Rain Chance Sunday Night And Monday

March 23, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 