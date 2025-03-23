Sunny Sunday, Increasing Rain Chance Sunday Night And Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.