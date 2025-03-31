Stick It To Cancer: Tate Lacrosse Raises Over $1,000

March 31, 2025

Last week’s Tate Aggies Lacrosse “Stick it to Cancer” games raided over $1,000 for the American Cancer Society.

All proceeds — including ticket sales and concessions — were donated, and four gift baskets were auctioned off to benefit the fight against cancer.

The West Florida Jaguars girls lacrosse team defeated the Tate Aggies 7-6 during the game.

For more photos from the game, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 