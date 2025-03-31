Stick It To Cancer: Tate Lacrosse Raises Over $1,000

Last week’s Tate Aggies Lacrosse “Stick it to Cancer” games raided over $1,000 for the American Cancer Society.

All proceeds — including ticket sales and concessions — were donated, and four gift baskets were auctioned off to benefit the fight against cancer.

The West Florida Jaguars girls lacrosse team defeated the Tate Aggies 7-6 during the game.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.