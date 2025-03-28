State Fire Marshal Investigating Backwoods Road Fire

March 28, 2025

A fire that destroyed a structure near Century Thursday night us under investigation.

Escambia County Fire Rescue freighters arrived to find the structure fully involved in the 800 block of Backwoods Road. The structure, which was reportedly a residence, was already burned halfway to the ground.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was caused to investigation. There were no injuries reported in the fire, which was reported at 10:19 p.m.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Rescue, the Florida Fire Department, Escambia County EMS, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 