Special Congressional Election Is Tuesday. This Is Who Is On The Ballot.

Voters in Florida’s 1st Congressional District will head to the polls on Tuesday to election a new representative to replace Matt Gaetz, who resigned last year.

The race pits Democrat Gay Valimont, who describes herself as a “mother and gun violence prevention activist”, against Republican Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s outgoing chief financial officer and a longtime ally of President Donald Trump. A no-party candidate, Stephen Broden of Texas also appears on the ballot; he was the Constitution Party’s vice-presidential nominee in 2024.

Florida’s 1st District is one of the most Republican-leaning in the country, and Trump carried the district by over 35 points in 2024. In the same race, Valimont received 34 of the vote when she ran for the seat against Gaetz.

Gaetz resigned from Congress after being nominated by Trump to be his new attorney general. He withdrew from consideration nand stepped down from Congress as the a House Ethics Committee into his conduct neared release.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.