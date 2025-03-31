Special Congressional Election Is Tuesday. This Is Who Is On The Ballot.

March 31, 2025

Voters in Florida’s 1st Congressional District will head to the polls on Tuesday to election a new representative to replace Matt Gaetz, who resigned last year.

The race pits Democrat Gay Valimont, who describes herself as a “mother and gun violence prevention activist”, against Republican Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s outgoing chief financial officer and a longtime ally of President Donald Trump. A no-party candidate, Stephen Broden of Texas also appears on the ballot; he was the Constitution Party’s vice-presidential nominee in 2024.

Florida’s 1st District is one of the most Republican-leaning in the country, and Trump carried the district by over 35 points in 2024. In the same race, Valimont received 34 of the vote when she ran for the seat against Gaetz.

Gaetz resigned from Congress after being nominated by Trump to be his new attorney general. He withdrew from consideration nand stepped down from Congress as the a House Ethics Committee into his conduct neared release.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 