Severe Storms Possible Monday
March 31, 2025
The severe weather threat Monday is an enhanced (3 of 5) with daytime storms. Potential threats include damaging winds and possible a few tornadoes.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of fog before 10am. High near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
