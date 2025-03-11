Recycling Pickup Affected For Some As ECUA Awaits New Trucks

March 11, 2025

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) is facing challenges in replacing its aging fleet, and that is leading to recyclables being sent to the landfill for some residents.

ECUA said there has been a problem replacing some of their smaller trucks as they age out with mechanical issues.These smaller trucks are essential for navigating tight roads and dead-end areas where larger vehicles cannot operate.

ECUA ordered replacements in 2022, expecting delivery in 2023, but global supply chain delays have pushed arrival to June 2025. In the meantime, when a smaller truck is out of service, ECUA may need to collect both garbage and recycling using a single vehicle in select areas.

Officials stress that this is a temporary measure and that efforts are underway to minimize disruptions.

“We encourage you to continue practicing good recycling habits whenever possible. Your efforts will be essential in keeping contamination rates low once the new trucks arrive,” ECUA said in a statement.

