Northview Men’s Weightlifting Team Places At Districts

The Northview High School men’s weightlifting team for placing 5th overall in district competition.

Here are the individual placements:

Hunter Parker placed third in Olympic and fourth in Traditional

Dallas McCarthy placed fifth in Olympic and third in Traditional

Aaron Cuenca placed fourth in Traditional

Sam Reid placed sixth in Olympic and sixth in Traditional

Jackson Helton placed fifth in Olympic and sixth in Traditional

Garrett Yalch placed fifth in Traditional

Daniel Earnest placed fifth in Olympic and third in Traditional

Kayden Samelson placed fourth in Olympic and sixth in Traditional

Wade Bailey placed fifth in Olympic and fifth in Traditional

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.