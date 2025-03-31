Northview Men’s Weightlifting Team Places At Districts

March 31, 2025

The Northview High School men’s weightlifting team for placing 5th overall in district competition.

Here are the individual placements:

Hunter Parker placed third in Olympic and fourth in Traditional
Dallas McCarthy placed fifth in Olympic and third in Traditional
Aaron Cuenca placed fourth in Traditional
Sam Reid placed sixth in Olympic and sixth in Traditional
Jackson Helton placed fifth in Olympic and sixth in Traditional
Garrett Yalch placed fifth in Traditional
Daniel Earnest placed fifth in Olympic and third in Traditional
Kayden Samelson placed fourth in Olympic and sixth in Traditional
Wade Bailey placed fifth in Olympic and fifth in Traditional

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 