Northview Men’s Weightlifting Team Places At Districts
March 31, 2025
The Northview High School men’s weightlifting team for placing 5th overall in district competition.
Here are the individual placements:
Hunter Parker placed third in Olympic and fourth in Traditional
Dallas McCarthy placed fifth in Olympic and third in Traditional
Aaron Cuenca placed fourth in Traditional
Sam Reid placed sixth in Olympic and sixth in Traditional
Jackson Helton placed fifth in Olympic and sixth in Traditional
Garrett Yalch placed fifth in Traditional
Daniel Earnest placed fifth in Olympic and third in Traditional
Kayden Samelson placed fourth in Olympic and sixth in Traditional
Wade Bailey placed fifth in Olympic and fifth in Traditional
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments