Northview Lady Chiefs Win J.U. Blacksher Invitational Tournament Championship

The Northview Chiefs claimed the championship in the J.U. Blacksher Invitational Tournament this weekend with a 6-4 win over T.R. Miller.

During the tournament, three Lady Chiefs slammed home runs. Daviona Randolph and Avery Stuckey each had a homer during the tournament at the Arrowhead Park in Poarch as Northview beat Thomasville 8-3.

Bailey Burkette had her first career home run against Elberta, scoring two runs with her homer to centerfield.

The Lady Chiefs will host West Florida on Monday and Pensacola Catholic on Tuesday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Bailey Burkette

Daviona Randolph

Avery Stuckey