Northview Lady Chiefs Fall To West Florida

The Northview Lady Chiefs fell to the West Florida Lady Jaguars Wednesday night in Bratt.

Northview’s lone score came in the bottom of the fifth when Avery Stuckey doubled on a fly ball to center field, bringing Riley Brooks across the plate.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Up next, the Lady Chiefs will host the Jay Royals on Thursday, April 3.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.