Multiple Injuries Reported In Highway 29, Roberts Road Crash

There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash Monday night at the intersection of Highway 29 and Roberts Road.

The three-vehicle rear-end type crash happened about 7:50 p.m. and involved two sedans and a commercial pickup truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and hast not released further details about the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.