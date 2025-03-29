Molino Library Hosts Community Cross Stitch Class

The Molino Library hosted a cross-stitch class Friday evening for participants.

The free class was open to all ages and skill levels and explored the art of cross stitching and introduced new techniques.

Another class will be held on April 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Molino Library, 6450-A Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center. All materials will be provided, and no experience is necessary—just bring your enthusiasm! This event offers a great opportunity to unwind, be creative, and connect with fellow crafters.

