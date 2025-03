McArthur Elementary Custodian Celebrated For Saving A Student’s Life

It’s no secret that Mr. Anterio at McArthur Elementary School is an angel.

And last week, custodian Anterio Minor was truly an angel for a student that was choking. Anterio is credited with saving the student’s life by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

On Monday, the entire McArthur Elementary family came together to celebrate Anterio as a hero.

