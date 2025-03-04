Joseph Donald “Joey” Coker

Joseph Donald “Joey” Coker, age 50, of Huxford, AL, passed away on February 25, 2025. He was born on February 19, 1975, in Pensacola, FL, and was a 1993 graduate of Escambia County High School. After high school, Joey attended Jefferson Davis Community College in Brewton, where he earned his associate’s degree. He also completed the Reid State truck driving classes to obtain his CDL license. Joey was known for his hardworking nature and deep commitment to his family and community and was a lifelong member of Huxford Baptist Church. Joey held various jobs throughout his life, including many years working on the family farm. At his death, he was employed by Alabama River Woodlands.

Joey’s dedication to his work and deep love for his family will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. His kind heart, unwavering work ethic, and devotion to those he cherished left an enduring impact. A true water enthusiast, Joey found his greatest joy skiing and boating, especially on the river or at Lake Martin, surrounded by friends and family. A natural comedian and prankster, he always had a hilarious story to tell, bringing endless laughter to those around him.

Joey was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Brenda R. Coker; his wife, Karen Marshall Coker of Huxford, AL; his children; Marshall Coker, Jake Coker, and Sam Coker, all of Huxford, AL; his twin sister, Christy Coker of Mobile, AL; his brother, Kenny (Stacey) Coker of Walnut Hill, FL; his nephews, Lucas Coker and Lee (Maja) Marshall; his great niece, Sofia Marshall; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with High Priest Beth Linam officiating. Interment will follow in Huxford Baptist Church Cemetery in Huxford, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Joseph Gleeson, Nathan Cole, Dawson Butts, Daniel Kirchharr, Koleman Wiggins, Colbie English and Andrew Clausell.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 11:30 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pilots for Christ, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Make-A-Wish Foundation in Joey’s memory.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.