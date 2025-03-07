Jay Defeats Northview 9-4 (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs fell 9-4 to the defending 1A state champion Jay Royals Thursday night in Jay.

Braynt Mason took the loss for the Chiefs, giving up five hits and six runs while recording three walks and one strikeout. Jase Portwood pitched four innings in relief for NHS, surrendering six hits and three runs while walking three and striking out two.

For Jay, Landon Golden surrendered four hits and one unearned run in five innings, walking on and striking out 10. Hayden Morris was one the mound for two innings, allowing three hits and three runs, waking one and striking out two.

Click here for a photo gallery.

Mason led the Chiefs at bat with two RBIs as he went 1-3 on the day. Luke Chavers went 2-3.

Brady Godwin went 3-for-4 for Jay, while the Royals had two runs each from Morris, Brady Godwin, and Nick Baxley. Jax Lowery and Cooper Harrison both had multiple hits.\

Northview will host Pensacola Christian Academy Friday at 6:30 p.m., and Jay will host the West Florida Jags.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.